From Netflix to Amazon Prime, OTT platforms toss up the language card

As the battle for subscriptions gathers pace among streaming platforms in India, language is the access-key that everyone is reaching for. Much like what their peers in television did a few years ago, the OTT (over-the-top) platforms are adopting a mix of strategies—from commissioning original shows and films to repurposing old programmes from TV and dubbing—to strengthen their grip in the entertainment market.

What is surprising say media experts is the speed with which the streaming platforms have boarded the language train. It has taken one fourth of the time it took TV ...