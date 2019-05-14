From Pepsi to Myntra, TikTok signs up brands to create special promotions

Controversy has dogged its heels since its launch, but that has not stopped close to 200 million people or a long list of brands from flocking to TikTok. In less than six months since its India launch, TikTok has signed up a slew of brands that are creating special promotions and activations exclusively for the platform.

Pepsi’s latest summer splash was crafted for TikTok, for instance. As part of the campaign, PepsiCo has launched a brand anthem with a special challenge for TikTok users. Users are asked to post videos of a ‘hook step’ to take part in the ...