JUST IN
Cough syrup deaths: Marion's licence suspended over no reply to show cause
IL&FS completes interim distribution payout of Rs 1,273-cr for RMGSL
HDFC Capital raises $376 million for affordable housing fund H-Care 3
Meta appoints former Tata CliQ CEO as global business head in India
RS Sodhi resigns as MD of Amul, COO Jayen Mehta to be interim MD
Jaguar Land Rover reports 5.9% jump in retail sales in Q3, wholesale up 15%
Asia-Pacific airlines saw air cargo volumes dip 18.6% in Nov 2022: IATA
Adani firm hikes CNG price by Re 1 in Gujarat; to cost Rs 80.34 per kg
ONGC Videsh retakes 20% stake in Sakhalin-1 oil and gas fields of Russia
Athulya Senior Care raises Rs 77 cr from fund managed by Morgan Stanley
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Cough syrup deaths: Marion's licence suspended over no reply to show cause
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

From RIL to L&T and Adani, corporate giants build on EPC rule change

A shift from the high-debt hybrid annuity scheme for infra projects to a low-debt, performance-linked model is encouraging government and private majors to pivot to this business in a bigger way

Topics
EPC projects | NHAI | Railways

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

EPC projects
This shift is primarily on account of several initiatives by government agencies in 2022, most prominently the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways.

The year-end announcement by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to the stock exchanges stating that it would merge its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) subsidiary Reliance Projects and Property Management Services with itself offers a strong signal of a significant shift in the nature of government infrastructure contracts that is shrinking the space for smaller infra companies in favour of larger ones.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EPC projects

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 19:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.