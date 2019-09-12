From Spotify to YouTube Music, audio OTT brands look to perfect the pitch

Long trapped in a vicious circle of piracy and big Bollywood studios, the music business is breaking free of its shackles under sustained push from the growing band of audio over-the-top (OTT) brands.

Keen to muscle their way into the multi-lingual listening routines of audiences with varying tastes, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube and local players Gaana, Jio Music and Hungama are using data and technological innovations to package their music for audiences across age and income groups. But as they do that, the big challenge will be differentiating the listening experience even as they ...