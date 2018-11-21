From Swiggy to Kent, 11 brands team up with Sony for Ind-Aus series

For the India-Australia series that began Wednesday, November 21 Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has signed up 11 brands for TV and 15 for the digital broadcast on its app SonyLiv. However big consumer goods and cola brands have opted to stay away so far, preferring to wait and watch for audience interest in the series, before they jump on board.

And while the network is quiet on total inventory sold so far, experts say that the ad rates are nowhere near their previous mark; some estimate that the rates are nearly one-third that previous seasons have garnered. The bilateral tie is ...