From TCS to Wipro, top IT firms' headcount drops first time in a decade

For the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, the net headcount of the top four IT services firms — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies — declined in April-June 2020-21. The data compiled by the BS Research Bureau shows that never before have all four firms seen a fall in staff count, at least not for a decade, despite several business cycles.

The pandemic has been the worst event for the IT industry in the last 30 years. By the end of the June quarter, the top four employed 10,15,000 employees — down by 9,144 ...