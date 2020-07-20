IndiGo to cut 10% workforce to control impact of Covid-19 pandemic

India’s largest airline will terminate 10 per cent of its workforce as the airline scrambles to control the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The airline with more than 50 percent market share is one of the largest job creators in the Indian due to its size. According to the latest available data (till the end of FY19), the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

Urban unemployment, having fallen for four straight weeks, has reversed the course and risen in the week ended 5 July, in tandem with renewed lockdowns in parts of India, according to a survey carried out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The impacted employees will be paid a severance pay of up to three months, gratuity, bonus and medical insurance.

“The long-term stability of our company requires us to take some near-term cost reduction measures. We are therefore, for the first time in our history, initiating a lay-off programme impacting 10 per cent of our total workforce,” the airline’s CEO, Ronojoy Dutta, said in a mail to the airline’s staff.





The cuts are needed because the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is still battering demand for flights, Dutta told employees on Monday.

“We are flying only 30 per cent of our capacity and carrying the costs of a much larger airline. Even the most optimistic scenario would take us upto at best 70 per cent of our capacity by end of the year. It would be irresponsible of us not to try and bring the two into closer balance,” Dutta wrote.

The airline had earlier initiated leave without pay a paycuts of up to 30 per cent for some employees. “ Unfortunately these measures are not enough to offset the decline in revenues,” Dutta wrote in the mail.

While the government had restarted air transport on May 25, due to quarantine norms in various states, extension of lockdowns in some states and a fear of flying, airlines struggled to fill 55 per cent of their seats in the month of June. “Most of the demand is unidirectional, from metros to a few cities and a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 cases is impacting demand,” an executive of a private airline said.

"The inconsistencies about different rules and regulations followed by state governments are keeping passengers away," Sanjay Kumar, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer recently said.

Airline lobby group International Air Transport Association had warned last week that the recent growth in the number of Covid-19 cases was likely to harm recovery of air travel.

According to a report by rating agency CRISIL, Indian airlines will face a revenue loss of Rs 1.3 trillion between fiscal 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

Airlines are also unlikely to recoup from this loss and bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of double-digit growth at least in the medium term, said the report.

With no signs of any financial assistance, airlines have been forced to restructure their payrolls while negotiating other costs with aircraft lessors, vendors, airports and oil marketing companies

Other private airlines have already sent their staff on leave without pay with most extending it every month. While Go Air has put a bulk of their employees on leave without pay since April, SpiceJet, apart from a furlough, is also paying employees based on work hours. State-owned airline Air India has started on a cost cutting drive, which will see around 600 employees sent on furlough of up to five years.