FUDR raises $140,000 from US-based accelerator Expert Dojo, angel investor

F&B-focused SaaS platform FUDR has raised $140,000 from US-based accelerator Expert Dojo and angel investor Aditya Sanghi. He will be joining the board. The company has also been selected in the summer cohort 2021 run by Expert Dojo.
Started in Feb 2020, the company currently works with over 500 F&B outlets across 50 cities to help them generate an annualised GMV of $3 million. It is growing at 25 per cent MoM, adding 300 new F&B brands monthly.
The SaaS platform helps small, medium cafes and casual dining restaurants reach and retain customers through omnichannel engagement and pass benefits of the D2C model. The platform is a no-code model where F&B brands can manage digital menus, ordering, payments and re-targeting programmes as they have access to guest data, which they otherwise don't get from large food-tech partners.
Aayush Khandpur, co-founder CEO, FUDR, says, “We are currently in a high growth phase. A chance to rub shoulders with tech founders from across the globe and interact with successful investors and founders as part of the Expert Dojo programme is exactly what we need at this stage. The sheer quality of mentoring from CXOs of Fortune 500 companies and masterclasses by industry leaders with over two decades of experience will set us up to achieve our ambition of onboarding over 20,000 restaurants and 30 million end users pan India in the next 18 months.”
The company will be part of the 3-month accelerator program that will help it to unlock a global ecosystem of channel partners, investors and prospective customers. This will also give the company a chance to learn and implement global best practices on cash flow management, product, growth and fundraising. In the current cohort, startups from countries like the US, Canada, Italy, Netherlands and Jordan would also be graduating from the program.
Commenting on FUDR joining Expert Dojo, Brian Mac Mahon, founder CEO, Expert Dojo, says, “As an American growth accelerator, we have firsthand seen how this model grows and we will bring this playbook to FUDR’s strategy. We believe that FUDR will grow to become the go to digital link for F&B establishments in India.”
