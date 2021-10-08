Full circle: AI returns to Tatas who have to revive a much-diminished brand

The obsession of J R D Tata, the founder of Air India, with details is well known. No detail was too small for him, at least not where the airline was concerned. A letter he wrote to the General Manager (hospitality) of Air India dated May 17, 1966, shows the extent of his micro-involvement.

The omelettes, he complained, were overcooked. Perhaps the solution was to undercook them first on the ground and then re-heat just before serving on the flight? The sweets, served on take-off and just before landing, were also so-so. They tasted like ‘hair lotion’, he wrote. And ...