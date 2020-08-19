Fund raising via bonds on private placement basis up 22% in Apr-Jul

raised Rs 2.57 trillion through issuance of on private placement basis in the first fourth months of the ongoing fiscal, up 22 per cent from the year-ago period.

The funds were mopped up to strengthen balance sheets, which might have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, retire existing debt and to support working capital requirements, market experts believe.

According to data available with markets regulator Sebi, listed on BSE and NSE garnered a total ofRs 2,57,387 crore during April-July, 2020-21.

In comparison, listed firms raised Rs 2,08,795 crore in the first four months of 2019-20.

Markets experts said opted for the debt route to raise funds due to volatility in equity markets. Besides, benign interest rates could be the other reason for choosing the route.

In terms of numbers, 608 issuances took place in the period under review as compared to 697 in the year-ago period.

In private placements, firms issue securities or to institutional investors.

Overall, listed companies raised Rs 6.75 trillion through issuance of on private placement basis in 2019-20.