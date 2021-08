Funding at a glance: SoftBank expects a bonanza from seven Indian start-ups

The value of its Chinese investments might have plummeted due to Beijing tightening control of companies like Alibaba, TikTok or Didi where it has substantial exposure but Soft­Bank’s value of its investments in India are expected to go up, thanks to seven start-ups going for an IPO in the next 12- 24 months.

Based on estimates, Soft­Bank has collectively invested over $4.7 billion in these seven start-ups. However, the collective valuations, based on estimates by merchant bankers involved in the process expe­cted during the IPO s is a staggering $48.5 to $56.5 ...