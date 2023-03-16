JUST IN
Further paring of stake will remain an overhang for Samvardhan Motherson
More steam left in NTPC stock; to be key beneficiary of rising power demand
Key brands, new launches to sustain Abbott India's outperformance
Investors give a thumbs-up to Tech Mahindra's choice of Gurnani's successor
The worst may be over for chemicals and textiles company Grasim
Margin pressure for consumer electrical companies to continue in Q4
PSU outperformance over Nifty can continue; investors fear price downtrend
After weak Q3 show, concerns seem to be built into Indus Towers stock price
Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets
icon-arrow-left
Ecofy, Mahindra Solarize team up for rooftop solar financing, installation
Business Standard

Further paring of stake will remain an overhang for Samvardhan Motherson

Given the Japanese company's remaining stake in SAMIL and 25.34 per cent stake in Motherson Sumi Wiring India, investors will keep an eye on the continued participation of the joint venture partner

Topics
Samvardhana Motherson International

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Samvardhana Motherson International

The Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) stock fell about 10.87 per cent on Thursday after Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS), its co-promoter sold 3.4 per cent stake in the company. The Japanese automotive wiring harness major and its subsidiaries had a 17.72 per cent stake in SAMIL, which will reduce to 14.32 per cent after the transaction.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samvardhana Motherson International

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.