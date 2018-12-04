Fusion Microfinance raises Rs 3 bn in fresh equity from Warburg, others

Delhi-based (FMPL) has raised Rs 3 billion in fresh investments from global private equity (PE) firm, Warburg Pincus and existing investor Creation Investment. Some early–stage investors like SIDBI, Incofin have exited by selling out stake in the Micro-finance Institution.

This fund raise follows an internal round that the microfinancier completed in February 2018.

Devesh Sachdev, chief executive and founder, said Warburg will have significant minority stake with board level representation. The equity infusion along with the retained profits will help support business growth for 24 months, he said.

This also marks Warburg Pincus's first investment in the microfinance sector in the country. Spark Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

The company also intends to selectively evaluate acquisition opportunities and lead the potential consolidation in the industry, he said.

is a rural MFI with a Pan-India presence through 500 branches across about 200 under-developed districts in 18 states of the country. It has an outstanding portfolio of Rs 20.50 billion, as at September 30, 2018.

FMPL reported a loss of Rs 394.1 million on managed assets of Rs 21.39 billion in FY2018. It reported a profit of Rs 159.7 million on a managed asset base of Rs 20.63 billion during Q1 FY2019.