Future group ties up with US food major Dole for packaged food distribution

The Kishore-Biyani-led on Wednesday said it had entered into a distribution agreement with American food major Dole, the world's largest producer of fruit and vegetables. The partnership will see the retail major starting by December-January the distribution of Dole’s at its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in the first phase, said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole Packaged Food Worldwide.

The partnership, he said, would be subsequently expanded to include local sourcing and manufacturing as Dole prepares to scale up its presence in the country. Distribution will also be taken to over 30 cities across India, covering over 750 stores of the

"We used to trade in fresh produce in India in the past. But with the growth of the packaged food market and the growing health consciousness of people here, there is potential for like ours to tap into this trend," Sigismondi said.

Market research agency Euromonitor says that the branded packaged food market expanded 17.6 per cent in calendar year 2018 to cross the Rs 5-trillion mark for the first time, as almost all categories saw healthy double-digit growth rates. It estimates that the growth trend will continue this year too, with the market likely to touch nearly Rs 6 trillion at the end of 2019.

Products by Dole include healthy meals, snacks and beverages (with no added sugar or flavours), which will be priced competitively to suit the budget of the Indian consumer. "A bowl of fruit (from Dole), for instance, will be available for Rs 35, which is equivalent to the price of a pack of yoghurt," explains Anuraag Agarwal, head of business development at the "We'd been talking to Dole for a while and they felt this was the best time for them to step in with their packaged food range."

The tie-up with Dole also comes at a time when the Future group is expanding some of its other partnerships. On Monday, Fonterra Future Dairy, a joint venture between New Zealand-based Fonterra and Future Consumer, part of the Future group, said it was taking its dairy brand Dreamery into general trade.

In June, the joint venture had launched Dreamery at Future group outlets in the west, with a plan to roll out products in phases across the country. The first phase has already seen Fonterra Future Dairy launching tetrapak milk, dahi, milkshakes, yoghurts and cheese slices. Future Group founder and Chief Executive Officer had said the plan for the JV was to participate in the value-added dairy market as opposed to packet milk, where potential for growth was lower.

The Future group is expected to sell around Rs 900 crore worth of dairy products across brands through its retail outlets this financial year. The JV with Fonterra is targeting a business of Rs 6,000 crore in the next five years.

Besides Dreamery, the Future group’s private label Tasty Treat, which is in snacks, and its wet wipe brand Kara, acquired from the Aditya Birla group, have been taken into general trade so far.