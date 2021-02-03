Future moves HC against order to maintain status quo on Reliance deal

Kishore Biyani-led Future Re­tail moved the on Wednesday against its single judge order directing the company to maintain status quo on its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which has been objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

FRL's appeal was men­tioned before a Joint Registrar of the high court who allow­ed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Justice J R Midha on Tuesday said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon.