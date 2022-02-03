Future Retail asks SC two weeks' time to arrive at a solution with lenders

(FRL) has asked the Supreme Court for two weeks to come up with a solution with lenders as the retailer has missed its payment deadline and will be tagged as a non-performing asset (NPA).

The council to the lenders of Future Group suggested an open bid between and Reliance to settle the dispute and ensure recovery for banks. It also argued that lenders’ contract with Future Group is the only one which involves depositors’ money and has public interest as its exposure is Rs 17,000 crore. It said that if the loan repayment is pushed by a year the outstanding will grow to Rs 25,000 crore.

This comes on the back of approaching SC to direct its lenders to extend the timeline under the Framework Agreement for monetisation and extend the “cure period”/ “review period” (of 30 days) under the agreement, to avoid the NPA tag.

The council to lenders also said that the entire assets of FRL which are entitled to be sold can be subjected to an open bid.

The banks council also argued in SC that both and RIL are flush with funds and should agree to an open bid.

missed its earlier deadline to pay lenders Rs 3,494 crore after which it was granted a grace period of 30 days to clear its dues which expired on January 29. FRL missed making the payment even post the grace period.

The apex court did not issue an order in the case.

In its previous hearing on Tuesday, the SC said that no party should benefit from consequential punitive action against Future Retail in loan repayment.

FRL’s council had argued in SC that it needed sometime and if its merger deal with Reliance Group goes through it could then clear all its debt.

On Tuesday, SC also delivered a verdict which set aside three Delhi High Court orders including the refusal to grant a stay on the final arbitral award which restrained FRL from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Group and ordered fresh adjudication.

A senior executive of a public sector bank told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity that FRL is a NPA now. That being restructured loan, lenders have been making regulatory and additional provisions since Q1 of FY22.

On January 25, FRL’s independent directors had accepted the transaction with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group and had then rejected the proposal of US e-commerce major, Amazon’s investment in FRL.

“It helps FRL to meet almost all FRL’s liabilities and in the process helps protect the investment of small shareholders and jobs of over 25,000 employees,” said a letter by FRL’s independent directors, which Business Standard then reviewed.

The letter said it would not serve any purpose in engaging in further discussion on the proposal had made in the letter.

“If you were serious about providing funding to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore within the timeline (in order to repay banks and avoid NPA classification), we would have been happy to engage with you,” said the letter.

The letter also said, “But it is now clear that your letters were just a game of smoke and mirrors, just to serve your purpose of gaining all the media attention and create media headlines that ‘Amazon is prepared to help.”

The independent directors sent the letter to the Directorate of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi, and Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairman Ashok K Gupta. It also sent it to top executives at Union Bank of India, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank.

The independent directors had also asked Amazon to confirm whether it was willing to fund Rs 3,500 crore by January 24 as it had its loan payment due on January 29.

On February 02, 2022, Standard and Poor's affirmed "CCC-" long-term issue rating on Future Retail's U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured notes. It expected the company to service the semi-annual coupon during the 30-day grace period--in line with past trends. The coupon was due on the notes on January 24, 2022.