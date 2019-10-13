Future Retail to buy group co's infrastructure assets in Rs 4,000-cr deal

The retail arm of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group will buy the infrastructure assets of Future Enterprises for up to Rs 4,000 crore, it said on Saturday.

The announcement comes at a time when e-commerce giant Amazon is seeking approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its Rs 1,500-crore transaction with Future Coupons, a Future Retail promoter entity. In its board meeting on Saturday, Future Retail said the management had given in-principle approval for the acquisition of the assets, adding it would be done in one or more tranches and after getting an independent ...