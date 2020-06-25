GAIL: All-round show leads to robust Q4, analysts upgrade estimates

GAIL’s better-than-expected performance for the March quarter (Q4) impressed the Street and pushed up its stock by more than 2 per cent on Thursday, when leading indices closed marginally lower. The beat was driven by better operating performance across segments.

Analysts say, higher realisation in the petrochemicals, LPG and liquid hydrocarbon segments helped. Simultaneously, gas transmission volumes, which were flat at 109 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day), too, didn't feel the heat due to the lockdown as was being expected.