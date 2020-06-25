Volume worries for plastic pipe makers, but long-term growth story intact

The prospects for organised players in the plastic pipes sector, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, are expected to improve in the coming quarters on the back of steady demand from the agriculture segment, market share gains from the unorganised sector and steady profitability. While the demand in the March quarter, which is seasonally strong for agriculture pipes, was dented by the lockdown in March, it has picked up since then.

This was on the back of improving farm incomes (rabi harvest), government spends on the rural sector and normal monsoons. While companies ...