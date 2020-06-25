GAIL consolidated profit before tax rises 62% in Q4 to Rs 3,598 crore

State-run (India) has posted 62 per cent increase in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 of 2019-20 (FY20) ended March to Rs 3,598.7 crore, compared to Rs 2,226.8 crore during the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue for the period under review has seen a decline by 6 per cent, from Rs 19,078.3 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 (FY19) to Rs 17,938 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20. For FY20, the consolidated PBT increased 6 per cent from Rs 9,831.19 crore to Rs 10,428.94 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,567.7 crore, down 5 per cent, from Rs 76,234.1 crore in FY19. Manoj Jain, CMD, (India), said lower price realisation from key segments — petrochemicals and natural gas — had an impact on its financial numbers. On the other hand, profit was owing to the adoption of a lower tax regime.





During the financial year under review, the total capex was Rs 6,100 crore. For 2020-21, the firm has kept its capex between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 crore, a majority of which will be spent on the pipeline business. The firm indicated that because of the lockdown for the first two months, there might be some impact on the capex numbers.

When asked about the Covid impact on gas sales, Jain said, “There was some force majeure from our side and from the consumer side. For us, there has not been any significant impact of force majeure, as fertiliser and power were affected much. In addition, there was only rescheduling of supply.”