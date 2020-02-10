JUST IN
GAIL reports 22% rise in Q3 PBT at Rs 1,872 crore; net profit down 25%

Net profit saw a 25 per cent drop due to slump in margins on natural gas marketing, LPG and liquid hydrocarbons

BS Reporter 

GAIL’s first Chartered LNG Vessel carrying long term US LNG arrives at Dabhol

GAIL India on Monday reported a 22 per cent rise in its profit before tax at Rs 1,872 crore during the third quarter.

Its net profit saw a 25 per cent drop due to slump in margins on natural gas marketing, LPG and liquid hydrocarbons. GAIL Chairman and MD Ashutosh Karnatak said it had been able to achieve growth in profit despite a fall in petrochemical prices.

The net profit at Rs 1,250.65 crore, or Rs 2.77 a share, in October-December, was 25.6 per cent lower than Rs 1,681.23 crore, or Rs 3.73 per share, profit earned in the same period a year ago, it said.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 23:00 IST

