GAIL reports 22% rise in Q3 PBT at Rs 1,872 crore; net profit down 25%

-
ALSO READ
GAIL's gas trading business disappoints in Q2, but recovery hopes alive
HDFC AMC PBT rises 44%, post-tax profit up 79% on corporation tax cut
PNB Housing Finance reports a 32% decline in PBT at Rs 298.2 crore
HDFC pre-tax profit rises 219% at Rs 9,143 cr in December quarter
GAIL Q2 net profit drops 35% YoY to Rs 1,167.6 cr; stock falls over 4%
-
GAIL India on Monday reported a 22 per cent rise in its profit before tax at Rs 1,872 crore during the third quarter.
Its net profit saw a 25 per cent drop due to slump in margins on natural gas marketing, LPG and liquid hydrocarbons. GAIL Chairman and MD Ashutosh Karnatak said it had been able to achieve growth in profit despite a fall in petrochemical prices.
The net profit at Rs 1,250.65 crore, or Rs 2.77 a share, in October-December, was 25.6 per cent lower than Rs 1,681.23 crore, or Rs 3.73 per share, profit earned in the same period a year ago, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU