Gaja Capital to raise $400 mn for new fund, IFC planning to commit $25 mn

-
ALSO READ
Pine Labs' valuation tops $2 bn on closing funding from Lone Pine Capital
Shiprocket raises $27 mn from Silicon Valley's Tribe Capital, March Capital
Newest unicorn in town: Cars24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding
IFC to support Netafim India's capex & working capital requirements
Oaktree-led consortium offers Rs 15,000 crore funding to Vodafone Idea
-
Gaja Capital is planning to raise $400 million for its new fund, which will target mid-size companies in the education, healthcare and other areas. International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to commit around $25 million equity in the new fund.
The fund is targeting $400 million in commitments to invest in 12-15 mid-sized companies, with enterprise value of upto $150 million, in the education, healthcare, financial services, consumer and SaaS sectors.
The fund will continue to replicate the strategy of its predecessors along with a high-touch engagement model to drive scale and transformation in investees, said the World Bank's investment arm, IFC.
IFC’s proposed commitment is rupee equivalent of up to $25 million in the equity with an equivalent amount of co-investment envelope, subject to IFC’s investment not being more than 10 per cent of the aggregate commitment to Gaja Capital India Fund 2020 (Fund or Gaja 2020), a scheme of Gaja Trustee Company Private Limited, at final close.
The fund is domiciled in India and will look to make equity investments in India. It will be managed by Gaja Advisors Private Limited, an independent fund manager. It was founded in 2005 and is led by Gopal Jain, Ranjit Shah and Imran Jafar, who have been working together since 2005.
IFC said that the fund will lead to increased access to private equity capital, value creation for small to mid-cap companies in India, and improved access to digital services for individuals and enhanced productivity growth and cost savings for businesses through digital solutions.
The main market-creation outcomes are strengthening the competitiveness of the PE market in India by supporting a local fund manager scale up and demonstrate sustained track record, signaling the viability of the small to mid-cap control segment and countering the wary perceptions in this space, said IFC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU