Gaming studio Bombay Play raises $7 mn in Series A funding led by Kalaari

Gaming studio Bombay Play has raised $7 million in a Series A funding round led by Kalaari Capital.
Other participants in the round included existing investors Lumikai Fund, Leo Capital and PlayCo, and new investors Winzo, AdvantEdge VC and AMEA Venture, among others.
Bombay Play is a game publisher pioneering the hypersocial gaming genre and has developed popular games like Dice Merge Puzzle, Card Party, and Daily Word Puzzle that have over 40 million players worldwide.
Oliver Jones, CEO of Bombay Play, said: “Since the inception of Bombay Play, our aim has been to create games that you can play with your friends seamlessly. Our team’s ambition is to disrupt the current casual games market with hypersocial game designs by leveraging our cross platform distribution channels.”
The company has now raised over $9.5 million of capital in total since its Pre-Series A round in 2020.
Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, who led this round, said, “We were highly impressed with what Oliver and Abhas have been able to achieve and they are definitely one of the most experienced gaming entrepreneurs in the country today. We are very excited about how they are disrupting the casual gaming industry with their hypersocial model and are delighted to partner with them in this journey."
Founded in 2018 by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Bombay Play is currently headquartered in Bangalore and has been growing 3X annually since the beginning of its operations, the company said.
