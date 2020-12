Garment exporters rejoice as US-China trade war proves to be silver lining

After a washout in the first quarter, garment exporters in India are picking up the threads to effect an unexpected recovery by seizing an opportunity offered by souring Sino-US trade relations. Exporters say their capacity utilisation has reached almost 70 per cent and that big firms have brought it up to as high as 85 per cent.

In many cases, the order book is up 10-12 per cent over pre-Covid-19 levels. The demand recovery has been led by the US market, which accounts for 27 per cent of India’s garment exports. According to a report by Wazir Advisors based on the US Census ...