Gautam Adani becomes Asia's second richest person after Mukesh Ambani

-
ALSO READ
Hathway Cable gains 3% as Reliance Industries launches Rs 442-crore OFS
Stocks to watch: Kalyan Jewellers, Suryoday SFB, Hathway Cable, CG Power
RIL to pare stake in Hathway Cable; to launch Rs 442-crore OFS on April 26
Adani Green, Adani Ports: Trading strategies for Adani Group stocks
Large cable manufacturers gain as consolidation gathers momentum
-
Thanks to a continued rise in the market capitalisation of the Adani Group companies, its promoter Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian and fourteenth richest businessman in the world with a networth of $66.5 billion. Reliance Industries promoter Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest businessman in Asia with a networth of around $76.5 billion, according to Bloomberg data.
The six Adani Group companies had combined market capitalisation of Rs 8.36 trillion as on Thursday, against Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation of Rs 12.6 trillion. Adani Green tops the charts in the group with m-cap with Rs 1.99 trillion.
The Adani Group’s market cap has nearly doubled since the beginning of current calendar year, against a 3.6 per cent decline in the RIL’s m-cap over the period.
Adani has added $32.7 billion to his networth year-to-date in 2021, while Ambani’s networth has declined by $176 million.
Zhong Shanshan, who was second richest in Asia, and Adani were neck and neck on May 17, with networth of $63.9 billion and $63.1 billion, respectively. A day later, Adani took the lead with his networth rising to $65.9 billion, while Shanshan’s dipped to $63.7 billion.
The Gautam Adani family owns around 72 per stake in the group companies on average, while the Mukesh Ambani family owns around 50 per cent stake in RIL. Other group listed companies, such as TV18 group, DEN Network, and Hathway Cable are subsidiaries of Reliance Industries.
Adani Group companies have been among the biggest benefeciaries of the post-pandemic rally on the bourses, seeing a jump of about 6.5 times in m-cap since March 2020, against a 68 per cent rise in Sensex and 78 per cent rise in RIL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU