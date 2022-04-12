Gautam Adani now world's 6th-richest; pips Google founders Page, Brin

-
ALSO READ
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
What explains Gautam Adani's meteoric rise?
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
Adani Green's profit jumps six fold to Rs 100 cr in Q2FY22
Wealth-income mismatch: The curious case of India's missing millionaires
-
With a net worth of $118 billion, Gautam Adani is now the sixth-richest person in the world, according to a report by Times Now. The owner of Adani conglomerate has overtaken the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The chairman of Adani group saw his wealth rise by Rs 65,091 cr as the share prices of his companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission soared on Monday.
Also, Adani is the biggest wealth-gainer this year with a jump of almost $41.6 billion.
Adani Green Energy on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 trillion, backed by a sharp rally in its share price.
The company commanded a market valuatuion of Rs 4,22,526.28 crore to grab the tenth spot on the top-10 list.
Shares of the company jumped 16.25 per cent to settle at Rs 2,701.55 apiece on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 19.99 per cent to Rs 2,788.70.
However, Reliance Industries Limited with a market valuation of Rs 17,65,503.82 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,52,531.75 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,29,723.84 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,43,183.48 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,27,898.16 crore), HUL (Rs 5,08,475.05 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,59,572.87 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,44,173.16 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,39,449.99 crore) and Adani Green Energy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU