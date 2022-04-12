Gautam Adani now world's 6th-richest; pips Google founders Page, Brin

With a net worth of $118 billion, is now the sixth-richest person in the world, according to a report by Times Now. The owner of Adani conglomerate has overtaken the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The chairman of saw his wealth rise by Rs 65,091 cr as the share prices of his like Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission soared on Monday.

Also, Adani is the biggest wealth-gainer this year with a jump of almost $41.6 billion.

Adani Green Energy on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 trillion, backed by a sharp rally in its share price.

The company commanded a market valuatuion of Rs 4,22,526.28 crore to grab the tenth spot on the top-10 list.

Shares of the company jumped 16.25 per cent to settle at Rs 2,701.55 apiece on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 19.99 per cent to Rs 2,788.70.

However, Limited with a market valuation of Rs 17,65,503.82 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,52,531.75 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,29,723.84 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,43,183.48 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,27,898.16 crore), HUL (Rs 5,08,475.05 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,59,572.87 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,44,173.16 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,39,449.99 crore) and Adani Green Energy.