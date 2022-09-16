Gautam Adani takes over as chief of Ambuja; Karan to be chairman of ACC

Within hours of closure of the $6.4 billion transaction to buy Swiss major Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements by the Adani group, the boards of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary, ACC was reconstituted today with Gautam Adani, the patriarch of the Adani group, taking over as the Chairman of Ambuja Cements board while his elder son Karan taking over as Chairman and non-executive director of ACC. Karan will also be a non-executive director of Ambuja Cements even as Holcim's representatives quit the boards.

The board also approved a preferential allotment of convertible warrants to a promoter entity to raise an additional Rs 20,000 crore. The funds will be used to create additional capacity with an aim to become India’s biggest cement player by 2030.

"What makes cement an exciting business is the headroom for growth in India, which exceeds that of every other country well beyond 2050. Cement is a game of economics dependent on energy costs, logistics and distribution costs, and the ability to leverage a digital platform to transform production as well as gain significant supply chain efficiencies. Each one of these capabilities is a core business for us and therefore provides our cement business a set of unmatched adjacencies," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the .

"It is these adjacencies that eventually drive competitive economics. In addition, our position as one of the largest renewable energy in the world will help us manufacture premium quality green cement well in line with the principles of a circular economy. All of these dimensions put us on track to become the largest and most efficient manufacturer of cement by no later than 2030,” Adani said.

Ultratech, a Aditya Birla group company, is currently India’s largest cement company with 120 mtpa (million tonnes per annum). Ambuja Cements and ACC, on the other hand, currently have a combined installed production capacity of 67.5 mtpa. The two are among the strongest brands in India with 14 integrated units, 16 grinding units, and 79 ready-mix concrete plants.

The warrants will be issued at the rate of Rs 418.87 per warrant and constitute 19.39 per cent of the share capital of the company on a post issue basis. The additional funds will equip Ambuja to capture the growth in the market, the said in a statement. The actions will significantly accelerate value creation for all stakeholders, in line with the Adani group’s business philosophy. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC will benefit from synergies with the integrated Adani infrastructure platform, especially in the areas of raw material, renewable power and logistics, where Adani portfolio have vast experience and deep expertise, it said.

Ambuja and ACC will also benefit from Adani’s focus on ESG, circular economy and capital management philosophy. The businesses will continue to be deeply aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Adani group said in line with its governance philosophy, the board committees of both Ambuja Cements and ACC have been reconstituted. The audit committee and the nomination & remuneration committee now comprise 100 per cent independent directors.

Further, two new committees have been constituted – the Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Public Consumer Committee – both comprising 100 per cent independent directors to provide assurance to the board on ESG commitments and maximise consumer satisfaction. Also, a commodity price committee has been constituted with 50 per cent independent directors, to strengthen risk management.

Earlier Swiss major, Holcim said the transaction strengthens Holcim’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over CHF 5 billion in solutions & products.

“I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future,” said Jan Jenisch, Holcim’s CEO.

The transaction was financed by facilities aggregating to US$ 4.5 billion availed from 14 international banks. Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Bank acted as original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners to the transaction.

Barclays Bank PLC, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners to the transaction.