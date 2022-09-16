Gautam Adani takes over as chief of Ambuja; Karan to be chairman of ACC

-
-
The additional funds will equip Ambuja to capture the growth in the market, the Adani group said in a statement. The actions will significantly accelerate value creation for all stakeholders, in line with the Adani group’s business philosophy. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC will benefit from synergies with the integrated Adani infrastructure platform, especially in the areas of raw material, renewable power and logistics, where Adani portfolio companies have vast experience and deep expertise, it said.Ambuja and ACC will also benefit from Adani’s focus on ESG, circular economy and capital management philosophy. The businesses will continue to be deeply aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani group said in line with its governance philosophy, the board committees of both Ambuja Cements and ACC have been reconstituted. The audit committee and the nomination & remuneration committee now comprise 100 per cent independent directors. Further, two new committees have been constituted – the Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Public Consumer Committee – both comprising 100 per cent independent directors to provide assurance to the board on ESG commitments and maximise consumer satisfaction. Also, a commodity price committee has been constituted with 50 per cent independent directors, to strengthen risk management. Earlier Swiss major, Holcim said the transaction strengthens Holcim’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over CHF 5 billion in solutions & products. “I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future,” said Jan Jenisch, Holcim’s CEO. The transaction was financed by facilities aggregating to US$ 4.5 billion availed from 14 international banks. Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Bank acted as original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners to the transaction. Barclays Bank PLC, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners to the transaction. In addition, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p. A, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Qatar National Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers for the transaction.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:36 IST