JUST IN
Gautam Adani takes over as chief of Ambuja; Karan to be chairman of ACC
Akasa Air filled 53% seats in August, accounting for 0.2% market share
Delivery exec dearth spawns tussle for gig workers ahead of festive season
Mankind Pharma files for Rs 5,500 cr IPO, investors to exit partially
Essar Constructions bags Rs 97 cr contract from Jindal Stainless: Report
Gautam Adani's elder son to oversee newly acquired cement companies
IISc, Shell India partner to promote R&D in energy and environment
Hero Electric under DRI lens for evading customs duty worth Rs 330 crore
Samsung launches 7th edition of its pan-India campus programme for students
Servotech sets up Techbec Industries to make batteries, allied activities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Akasa Air filled 53% seats in August, accounting for 0.2% market share
Restructuring at Ola Electric likely to take away 200 engineering jobs
Business Standard

Gautam Adani takes over as chief of Ambuja; Karan to be chairman of ACC

Adanis to infuse Rs 20,000 cr more in Ambuja Cements

Topics
Gautam Adani | Adani Group | cement industry

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Gautam Adani
The funds will be used to create additional capacity with an aim to become India’s biggest cement player by 2030
Within hours of closure of the $6.4 billion transaction to buy Swiss major Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements by the Adani group, the boards of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary, ACC was reconstituted today with Gautam Adani, the patriarch of the Adani group, taking over as the Chairman of Ambuja Cements board while his elder son Karan taking over as Chairman and non-executive director of ACC. Karan will also be a non-executive director of Ambuja Cements even as Holcim's representatives quit the boards. The board also approved a preferential allotment of convertible warrants to a Adani group promoter entity to raise an additional Rs 20,000 crore. The funds will be used to create additional capacity with an aim to become India’s biggest cement player by 2030. "What makes cement an exciting business is the headroom for growth in India, which exceeds that of every other country well beyond 2050. Cement is a game of economics dependent on energy costs, logistics and distribution costs, and the ability to leverage a digital platform to transform production as well as gain significant supply chain efficiencies. Each one of these capabilities is a core business for us and therefore provides our cement business a set of unmatched adjacencies," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "It is these adjacencies that eventually drive competitive economics. In addition, our position as one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world will help us manufacture premium quality green cement well in line with the principles of a circular economy. All of these dimensions put us on track to become the largest and most efficient manufacturer of cement by no later than 2030,” Adani said. Ultratech, a Aditya Birla group company, is currently India’s largest cement company with 120 mtpa (million tonnes per annum). Ambuja Cements and ACC, on the other hand, currently have a combined installed production capacity of 67.5 mtpa. The two companies are among the strongest brands in India with 14 integrated units, 16 grinding units, and 79 ready-mix concrete plants. The warrants will be issued at the rate of Rs 418.87 per warrant and constitute 19.39 per cent of the share capital of the company on a post issue basis.

The additional funds will equip Ambuja to capture the growth in the market, the Adani group said in a statement. The actions will significantly accelerate value creation for all stakeholders, in line with the Adani group’s business philosophy. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC will benefit from synergies with the integrated Adani infrastructure platform, especially in the areas of raw material, renewable power and logistics, where Adani portfolio companies have vast experience and deep expertise, it said. Ambuja and ACC will also benefit from Adani’s focus on ESG, circular economy and capital management philosophy. The businesses will continue to be deeply aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani group said in line with its governance philosophy, the board committees of both Ambuja Cements and ACC have been reconstituted. The audit committee and the nomination & remuneration committee now comprise 100 per cent independent directors. Further, two new committees have been constituted – the Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Public Consumer Committee – both comprising 100 per cent independent directors to provide assurance to the board on ESG commitments and maximise consumer satisfaction. Also, a commodity price committee has been constituted with 50 per cent independent directors, to strengthen risk management. Earlier Swiss major, Holcim said the transaction strengthens Holcim’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over CHF 5 billion in solutions & products. “I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future,” said Jan Jenisch, Holcim’s CEO. The transaction was financed by facilities aggregating to US$ 4.5 billion availed from 14 international banks. Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Bank acted as original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners to the transaction. Barclays Bank PLC, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners to the transaction. In addition, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p. A, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Qatar National Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers for the transaction.

Adani’s Cement Play

  1. Ambuja, ACC is largest acquisition in India's Infrastructure and Materials spaceee
  2. Post the transaction, Adani will hold 63.15% in Ambuja Cements and 56.69% in ACC
  3. Adani is now India’s second largest cement maker with capacity 67.5 MTPA
  4. Enhanced corporate governance with 100% independent directors on audit committee, NRC
  5. Two new Board committees of independent directors, will drive ESG assurance and consumer-first approach
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:36 IST

`
.