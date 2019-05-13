GE unit merger: Wabtec now covers all rail-based transport in India

After completion of the global merger of General Electric (GE) Transportation with Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corporation, their combined offering in the Indian market has increased.

GE had spun off its transportation arm into the merged entity, getting in return a 24.9 per cent ownership interest in Wabtec, now an $8-billion entity. In India, the new entity would have Wabtec’s broad range of freight, transit and electronics products, with erstwhile GE Transportation’s equipment, services and digital solutions for the locomotive, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling ...