GE working to solve battery issues for EVs: South Asia CTO Alok Nanda

Alok Nanda, chief technology officer of GE South Asia and CEO of GE India Technology Centre, tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Yuvraj Malik about some of the cutting edge research being conducted by GE India Technology Centre and the way this will disrupt areas such as aviation, power, and health care.

Edited excerpts: You are one of the few leaders in GE Research who have been involved with several turnkey projects. As head of GE’s India Technology Centre, said to be the largest outside its headquarters, what sort of goals have you set? I have laid out a three-pronged objective. ...