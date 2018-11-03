General Electric hands former CEO John Flannery $10 mn exit package

Co.’s former chief executive officer, John Flannery, will collect an exit package worth more than $10 million after his abrupt departure from the beleaguered manufacturer.

Flannery will get $4.25 million in severance, and vesting restrictions will be lifted on equity awards worth at least $3.75 million that he was previously given, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. That comes on top of pension benefits worth at least $21.9 million that the longtime GE executive can start collecting at age 60, plus about $2.16 million in deferred compensation.

GE announced on October 1 that Flannery, 57, would step down after a 14-month stint as CEO in which the company lost more than $100 billion in market value amid one of the deepest slumps in its 126-year history. The slide continued this week under Flannery’s successor, Larry Culp, as GE disclosed an expanded federal accounting probe and worsening troubles at its ailing power business.

“ dedicated 32 years of service to GE, and the arrangements reached with him, including his eligibility for the GE Supplementary Pension Plan, reflect that service,” the Boston-based company said in an email. “The severance payment for Mr Flannery represents less than one year’s combined salary and target cash bonus.”