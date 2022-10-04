General merchandise and apparel growth key for DMart's margin gains

The stock of (DMart), was up 1.2 per cent in trade after its quarter two for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) update indicated a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues. The country’s largest listed retailer by market capitalisation posted revenues of Rs 10,384 crore. This was up 74 per cent as compared to pre-Covid-19 period (Q2FY20). Over a three-year period, growth has compounded annually, at 20 per cent.