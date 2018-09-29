General Motors China will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet

-
General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.
The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.
GM Shanghai said in a text message the suspension arm may be deformed under extreme operating conditions, but there are no known casualties related to the issue.
