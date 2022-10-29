General Motors temporarily suspends Twitter advertising after Musk takeover

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
In call with bankers, Musk pledges to close Twitter deal by Friday
-
General Motors Co. is temporarily suspending advertising on Twitter Inc. after the social media platform was acquired by Elon Musk, the head of rival automaker Tesla Inc.
The Detroit automaker, which is racing to catch up with Tesla in electric vehicle development, said Friday it’s talking with Twitter to discuss how the platform will change and will stop advertising until it has a better understanding of what will happen to it with Musk now at the helm.
“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”
Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. GM’s decision was first reported by CNBC.
Since completing his acquisition Thursday, Musk has said he will convene a content council to make decisions about standards for users and their tweets. Among the considerations will be whether public figures who have been suspended, such as former President Donald Trump, will be allowed back on the platform.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 07:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU