Generico devising technology-enabled solutions for chronic diseases

Generic medicines are cheaper than branded drugs but have the same effects and composition. Still, the consumer isn’t getting the benefits despite the government announcing steps to popularise them.

In a bid to ensure that generic drugs reach those in need, two IIT alumni — Girish Agrawal and Siddharth Gadia — launched Generico in May 2017. Last week, Generico, which runs a network of pharmacies selling generic drugs, raised $14 million in a Series A funding round, led by venture capital firm Lightbox. Its existing investors — Tomorrow Capital and Whiteboard ...