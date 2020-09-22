Geopolitical impact to emerge as big risk for firms: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

At a time when Sino-India tensions have increased, including the ban on Chinese apps, “geopolitical impact” is going to become one of the big risks for which are global, said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive of Hotels and Homes.

His comments come at a time when the recent changes in the foreign direct investment norms and pre-clearance mechanisms on investments from China have started showing the signs of impact on Indian unicorns and their Chinese investors.

“There are various countries across the world which are enacting policies, where over time are being seen as diplomatic enablers and not just as big businesses,” said Ritesh Agarwal of “Given that I think our policy has been to be globally local. If you travel around (the world) you will see experiences look different if you're in London (or) in Denmark, but the technology layer is the same," he said.

Ritesh Agarwal shared these insights during a conversation with Hero Enterprise’s Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, along with ride-hailing firm Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. As there are issues between India and China, Munjal had asked him about the impact on OYO’s business. Gurugram-based OYO, which was last valued at about $10 billion, had expanded to markets such as China, Japan, the US, Latin America and Europe.

“We bring jobs and more opportunities for people but we are watching the situation very closely,” said Ritesh Agarwal.

Recently, Ant Group, the payment and the finance-focused company of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, said in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus at the Hong Kong stock exchange that a change in foreign investment regulation in India led to “further evaluation” of the timing of its additional investment in food delivery start-up Zomato.

“I fully agree with what Ritesh (Agarwal) said, are especially internet-based (firms) are increasingly (becoming) very important in the future geopolitical situations,” said Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. “Indian companies are very well respected. That has been a big focus for us across our businesses, how can we globalise faster,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses, especially in the area of transportation and travel and hospitality. In the pre-Covid world, OYO was going after big markets such as India, Southeast Asia, China, Europe and the US. As Covid-19 impacted OYO’s business, the company is now investing more on processes and technology. It is doubling down in geographies where it has been doing well, including India, Southeast Asia and Europe.

“In geographies like China and the US which are strategic, we will continue to serve our technologies and gain market share through that,” said Agarwal.

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced all “rethink future plans and business models". Bengaluru-based Ola, which was last valued at around $6 billion, was serving over 250 cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, including key global markets like London and Sydney.





“Covid-19 has thrown up more opportunities than the constraints, especially if you look at the longer-term horizon,” said Bhavish Aggarwal. People will need to move around and ship goods, but he said the challenge was building confidence among consumers about a hygienic and safer mobility solution. He said ultimately public transport would give way to either shared or personal mobility. “That’s our strategy, where we are investing and I am personally very optimistic,” he said.

OYO's Ritesh Agarwal said that as more people are working from home, vacation travel has rapidly increased. Corporate travel related to small and medium businesses is also expected to increase. He said small hotel owners needed a platform like OYO more than ever to create value.

“We agree that we are very significantly impacted,” said Agarwal. “We were growing at 300 per cent, but (now) if we grow 50 to 100 per cent, that's fine,” he said.

The occupancy levels at OYO are around 40 per cent below pre-Covid levels in India. The company is witnessing good results in other markets such as Europe and Indonesia where it is seeing a rise in demand for vacation homes.

Ola and OYO are both backed by top investor SoftBank. As continued to pound the hospitality industry, OYO took measures such as lay-offs and pay cuts for thousands of employees. In May, Ola announced laying off 1,400 employees, or over 33 per cent of its workforce, due to the impact of the pandemic.

“We had to make some cuts. We made sure our people have the right kind of support system even after they're either furloughed or (laid-off) like providing insurance and health benefits. We made sure it is as humane as possible,” said Ola's Aggarwal.