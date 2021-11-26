German financial institution invests $20 million in Annapurna Finance

JUST IN
Besides improving capital base, DEG investment would be used for enhancing credit formal financing eco-system women borrowers in rural India.

DEG, a German general development finance institution, has made equity investment of Rs 150 crore ($20 million) in Annapurna Finance, Odisha-based Micro Finance Institution.

After the first wave of Covid-19, DEG would be the second capital investment raised by the Annapurna, following attracting $30 million invest­ment from Nuveen Global Impact Fund in March 2021.

First Published: Fri, November 26 2021. 02:23 IST

