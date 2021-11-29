German SaaS major Celonis marks India entry with $100 mn investment plan

German (software as a service) major Celonis on Monday said that the company will invest $100 million in India over the next 2-3 years. The company, founded in 2011 and currently valued at over $11 billion, aims to set up a ‘global centre of excellence’ in India with 1,000 employees.

“India has 50 of Fortune 2000 and more than 335 in the country are valued at over a billion dollars. The combination of these two factors makes India one of the most attractive markets for process mining software,” said Celonis founder Bastian Nominacher.

“Every significant process innovation wave, from client server, to the internet, to the cloud has gone through the heart of the India business process industry,” he added.

The company also plans to train more than 100,000 consultants, students and academics in India as part of its Celonis Academy programme, which is part of a global initiative where Celonis will train more than 1 million experts on process mining and execution management.

The maker of data processing software intends to tie-up with giants like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, who can then deploy solutions based on the Celonis platforms in various industries -- be it telecom, financial services, retail or manufacturing.

Celonis will allow IT consultants in India to use its platform for free, without any time barriers, except for the cost that has to be paid to cloud storage providers. However, when a solution based on the company’s platform is deployed at an enterprise, licensing and other costs would have to be paid by the end-user.

“India’s market and talent base represents an unparalleled opportunity to capitalise on the global adoption of process mining and execution management at a massive scale”, said Anitha Scaria George, VP and Head of Celonis India.

Everest Group reports that the India BPO market for financial services alone has the potential to grow from $18 billion to $250 billion and currently represents nearly half of the world’s global outsourcing market. Furthermore, IDC estimates that the Indian IT & Business Services market will grow from $7 billion to $20 billion by 2025.

“Process mining should be at the core of digital transformation efforts and can play a critical role in helping to achieve greater scale, agility, and business value realisation,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group.

“Celonis partners and customers in India will likely benefit by having this new hub to assist, train, and promote best practices for the region. It would also help tap into India’s large talent base to fulfil the fast-growing demand for process mining skills globally.”