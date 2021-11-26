'Get licence before offering satellite-based services': Centre to Starlink

Department of Telecommunications on Friday has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India as being advertised to the public.

"It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory," said Ministry of Communications in a statement.

"For rendering satellite based services in India, requisite license(s) from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required. It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website. Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect. Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised," the ministry added.

Lately, Elon Musk-run has been aggressively hiring for the India market, after it appointed Sanjay Bhargava as the country director for its satellite company Starlink, and announced that it has registered its business in the country.

Starlink, which will deliver low-latency broadband internet in India, is looking for a Director of Rural Transformation in the country.

"In this role, you will be a critical member determining Starlink's successful adoption by local communities in India," the company said in a job posting, IANS reported last week.

The Director of Rural Transformation will be responsible for helping selected geographical areas deliver measurable and time-bound GDP and sustainable development goals through the deployment of Starlink technology.

He or she will be responsible for partnering with the country director, and potentially manage regional directors as Starlink grows.

The company's affordable satellite broadband services are being targeted in India in 2022, although its availability is subject to regulatory approvals.

According to SpaceX, it is also looking for a "driven Executive Assistant to support our local team in India".

"This role will work closely with HR and the management team to manage all office administration, assist with event planning, and facilitate the smooth day to day operations and functioning of the office," the company added.

Starlink has already registered its business in India and is in process to apply for licenses in the country, according to Bhargava.