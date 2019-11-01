Getting employee pyramid right for growth: Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries

After posting better-than-expected Q3 earnings, Cognizant announced a slew of cost optimisation measures including reduction in job count in the coming quarters apart from exiting content moderation business. Chief Executive Officer BRIAN HUMPHRIES tells Debasis Mohapatra & Bibhu Ranjan Mishra that impact would be minimal on Indian workforce and the firm would add more jobs globally as signs of growth picks up in the coming quarters.

Edited excerpts: You recently said cost is not the strategy but growth is. What is the rationale behind cutting 13,000 jobs? We are actually planning ...