Gig firm contributions towards staff social security to be mandatory soon

Gig companies will be asked to make a contribution towards social security funds set up for platform workers, according to the social security code approved by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday.

The code will also have provisions to enable self-employed workers to make voluntary contribution towards Employees’ Provident Fund schemes, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity. “The code has made provisions for contribution from companies towards gig workers. There will not be worker-based contribution but some monetary contribution towards funds meant for social ...