Gig work platform Awign raises $15 mn in funding round for expansion

Awign, a platform for gig work, said on Thursday it has raised $15 million in a funding round that will help the start-up expand globally, bolster supply and make acquisitions.
The Series B funding round was co-led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Amicus Capital, along with Mynavi Corporation. Other existing investors included Unitus Ventures and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF). “The new funding will further enable us to strengthen our tech capabilities, and expand our demand and supply pool in both domestic and international geographies,” said Gurpreet Singh, CRO and co-founder of Awign.
Awign said it has grown ten-fold in the last two years, raised a gig workforce of more than 1 million partners, and expanded its revenue streams. “We’re leading the gig work transformation in India through our proprietary no-code tech stack which enables end-to-end execution of work along with management of our gig partners' entire lifecycle. This, coupled with our outcome-based payout, quick TAT and cost-effective solution has earned the trust of 100+ large-sized marquee clients,” said Annanya Sarthak, CEO and co-founder of Awign.
The company earlier secured $7.3 million in funding from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Unitus Ventures, Lumis Partners, Work10M, Eagle10 Ventures, Blacksoil and Stride Ventures.
“Awign solves a critical pain point for enterprises by digitizing and executing tasks in a cost-efficient manner. Their digital-first business model has scaled rapidly leveraging both technology and the growing population of gig workers,” said Mahesh Parasurama, co-founder and partner at Amicus Capital India.
Awign, which was founded in 2016 by Singh, Sarthak, and Praveen Kumar Sah, assists enterprises in hiring high-skill talent on contract and it claims to have a community of more than 1 million registered gig partners.
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 17:20 IST