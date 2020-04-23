Gilead's antiviral drug remedesivir being made in India on trial basis

An antiviral patented drug remedesivir is coming into the limelight as several studies across the globe show that if given early, the drug can stop the new coronavirus' ability to replicate within the body. Indian drugmakers such as Zydus Cadila, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are gearing up to make this drug in case there is a sudden spurt demand, claim sources.

Multiple industry sources confirmed that these not only have the infrastructure to make this complex molecule, which requires lengthy organic chemical process, but have also started working on developing it. The patent for this drug is owned by Gilead and is currently under protection. Business Standard has reached out to these drug firms and is yet to hear from them.



In fact, the innovator Gilead even does not make it commercially yet.

"It is a complex process and takes long. However, we have the capabilities to make it and we have started developing it. This, however, is not being commercially produced as the drug is under patent. This is now for R&D purpose," said an official in Zydus Cadila.

Pharma industry sources highlighted that can procure a patented drug in small quantities for research purposes. In the face of a medical emergency like the current pandemic, these drugs can be manufactured by the drug makers under a

license from either the innovator or even a country's government can approve such license applications.



Gilead's remedesivir is under patent protection till 2035. That's a long way, but the US bio-pharmaceutical company is known to have given licenses to drug makers in developing countries to make very expensive drugs, like the one for Hepatitis C.

A pharma industry source also said, "Gilead is likely to sign compulsory license agreements with Indian majors. The company has done that earlier as well. They are unlikely to divert their R&D efforts in conducting clinical trials in India on remedesivir. Also, they cannot potentially make and supply the drug in quantities required once demand picks up."

He added that Indian players too are likely to approach the Ministry of Health to invoke provisions in the Indian Patent Act to allow licensed manufacturing of the drug here. Gilead had registered an Indian patent early this year.

Once local manufacturing starts, the clinicians are likely to administer the drug to COVID19 patients under compassionate use program. A compassionate use program is one where a drug is administered to a patient for a disease for which it has not yet been approved.

"The fight against Covid-19 is also a race against time. For the Indian Council of Medical Research to recommend remedesivir or favipirarvir (another antiviral), it needs clinical data from patients who have benefitted from these. Instead of importing, local manufacturing would boost the chances," said a senior government officials.

Talks are on to start trials on Indian patients for remedesivir. "The drug has shown some positive results for other coronaviruses - SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). It is thus expected to help in treating COVID19 too," said a government official.

Pharma companies, however, say that since it is a complex drug, it would not be available as a very cheap option like the hydroxychloroquine which costs around Rs 3 per tablet.