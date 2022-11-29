JUST IN
Business Standard

GIP plans to acquire Tower Vision India Pvt in a $400-million deal

GIP already owns a significant stake in Indian tower owner Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Deliberations are ongoing and GIP could decide not to proceed with a transaction, according to the people

Topics
telecom sector | telecom services

Bloomberg 

Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Global Infrastructure Partners is exploring a potential acquisition of Tower Vision India Pvt, an independent telecommunications infrastructure provider in India, people with knowledge of the matter said.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 22:35 IST

