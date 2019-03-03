Giving confidence to whistleblowers to ensure better corporate governance

In recent months, India Inc saw Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Jet Airways, and ICICI Bank battling corporate governance issues, which were flagged by some whistle blowers. Letters written and issues highlighted by these unnamed, unmarked faces have resulted in the resignation of the top boss in at least two Nifty-50 companies.

Though the whistle blower is hailed as a hero by many for upholding principles of responsible corporate governance, corporate India remains ambivalent towards the adoption of whistle blowing policies. Despite the protection accorded by law, the whistle blower ...