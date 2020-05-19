GlaxoSmithKline Q4 consolidated net profit declines 6% to Rs 138 cr

Drug firm Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 5.95 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146.81 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Pharmaceuticals said in a filing.





ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel slips into red; posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-Mar quarter

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 775.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 750.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

