GlaxoSmithKline Q4 consolidated net profit declines 6% to Rs 138 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 5.95 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146.81 crore for the same period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 775.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 750.81 crore in the same period a year ago.
