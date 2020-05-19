JUST IN
All for liquidity: Watch every rupee, chase dues, and refinance debt
Business Standard

GlaxoSmithKline Q4 consolidated net profit declines 6% to Rs 138 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146.81 crore for the same period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

GlaxoSmithKline | GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Q4 earnings

Agencies 

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 775.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 750.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 5.95 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 00:09 IST

