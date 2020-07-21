Glenmark defends price, says FabiFlu cheap and effective treatment option

Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark on Tuesday said that its antiviral favipiravir brand FabiFlu was the cheapest drug compared to other common treatments used to fight Covid-19 that include injectable drugs like remdesivir, tocilizumab, itolizumab etc.

Glenmark was responding to the Drug Controller General of India's letter that sought clarifications from the company alleging 'false claims' and high price of FabiFlu after a legislator wrote to the health minister seeking clarifications. In its response, Glenmark said that these were 'careless, unsubstantiated allegations devoid of merits'. On Monday, Glenmark's share prices fell by 5 per cent on BSE after the drug regulator sought clarifications from the firm.

On Tuesday, the shares ended day's trade at Rs 414 apiece, down 1 per cent.

Glenmark said it had developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) inhouse for FabiFlu and till date remained the only company in India to have conducted a randomised controlled clinical trial for favipiravir.

On the pricing front, the company claimed that favipiravir in India was launched at the lowest market cost (Rs 103 per tablet) as compared to the cost of favipiravir in other countries where it was approved like Russia, Japan, Bangladesh and China. "Despite investing significantly throughout the process of manufacturing, Glenmark has managed to keep the pricing of favipiravir lower as compared to the price of favipiravir in other countries,"Glenmark said. It has slashed the price to Rs 75 a tablet recently.

The company further claimed that since favipiravir was an oral therapy, patients could be treated on an out-patient basis without incurring additional hospitalisation expenses. The other drugs used to treat Covid-19 are injectables and require hospital administration.





In his letter to the Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan (dated June 26), Dr Amol Kolhe, a medical professional himself, had said that since a patient had to take these tablets for 14-days (or around 122 tablets). At a price of Rs 103 per tablet, this would bring the total cost of treatment to Rs 12,500. He had urged that, "Government of India should ensure affordability of the drug to the common people." However, with the prices of the drug being slashed to Rs 75 a tablet, the cost of treatment has been brought down to Rs 9,150.

The DCGI had also cited the MP's letter and asked Glenmark to clarify if it had claimed that the drug was effective in comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, as according to protocol summary (of clinical trials), the trial was not designed to access the FabiFlu is comorbid conditions.

Kolhe claimed in his letter that FabiFlu had not been tested as monotherapy (only administering FabiFlu to patients). It was given along with ICMR approved standard protocol treatment in selective clinically stable Covid-19 patients. Kolhe further alleged that the data clearly showed that the claims made by Glenmark in their press conference that FabiFlu alone was effective in mild to moderate patients 'completely misguided' all clinical practitioners and people of India.

In its response, Glenmark today denied having making any such claim that favipiravir alone is effective to treat Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. In fact, it said that it would be 'unethical' to deny patients of any care and put them only on placebo. "In the light of the pandemic, in all Covid-19 trials being proposed/conducted across India, all patients receive standard supportive care as per the guidance of MoHFW as giving the patients placebo alone in such a situation would be unethical as it would deprive the patients of any care at all . Globally, a similar approach i.e. including standard supportive care is adopted in clinical trials that are being conducted to consider treatment options for Covid-19 patients," the company clarified.

However, standard supportive care in Glenmark's favipiravir studies did not include hydroxychloroquine or any other anti-viral drug. "Consequently, since both arms of the Glenmark study received standard supportive care under this design, any advantage observed in the treatment arm can solely be attributed to the administration of favipiravir," it said. “All approvals to Glenmark were granted in accordance with law and with stringent conditions,” it claimed.

Also, clarifying if Glenmark made any 'false or misleading claim' that favipiravir is effective in Covid-19 patients with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, the company said that the alleged statement pertaining to co-morbidity in the press release dated June 20, 2020 was not derived from Glenmark’s ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. "On the contrary, the reference to co-morbidity was clearly based on data from Japanese registry – the largest collection of real-world evidence on clinical use of favipiravir in Covid-19," the firm said.