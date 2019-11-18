Glenmark Pharma shines as September quarter marks rebound in earnings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' better than expected September quarter (Q2) performance, after several quarters of weak results, enthused the Street. The stock gained more than 21 per cent on Monday following brokerage upgrades.

The quarter proved to be good for both India and US sales, which saw momentum rebound, and was well supported by other geographies. Analysts believe that Glenmark finally seems to be turning the corner as is evident from its good operational performance and cost management during Q2. JP Morgan says that execution missteps, strategy shifts and weak cash flow had led ...