Business Standard

Global demand concerns likely to weigh on energy markets, says RIL

RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, was mixed in terms of performance, reporting 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue in Q3, though there was a decline of 9.4 per cent sequentially

Reliance Industries | economy | Companies

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

RIL
India demand remains strong, company says in post-results conference call

The Mukesh-Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) has cautioned against the impact of global economic headwinds on energy demand, in a post-results conference call.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 17:53 IST

