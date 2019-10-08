Global investors and developers flock to 'forward purchase deals'

Global investors and developers such as Ascendas, Proprium, and Xander are increasingly opting for ‘forward purchase deals’ in warehousing and office properties. In forward purchase deals, the buyer pays an advance to the seller and gets into an agreement with the seller to buy the developed property at a future date.

The advance is used to fund the construction. For instance, a residential developer uses buyers’ money to develop a project and the sale deed is executed later. Leading the race for such deals is Singapore-based Ascendas India Trust, which is listed ...