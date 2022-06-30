Global investors led by Arpwood buy majority stake in Sterling Hospitals

A global consortium of investors led by (PE) firm Arpwood Partners has acquired a majority stake in Addlife India Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. The company operates the chain of multi-specialty in Gujarat.

Post acquisition, Hospitals' Founder Girishbhai Patel has retained a minority stake and will continue to be a mentor to Sterling .

According to Arpwood Partners, the consortium will now invest in high-calibre clinical talent, infrastructure upgrade and patient service experience, and deliver quality medical care to patients.

"We will soon announce an experienced CEO who has had a long and distinguished record at one of the largest national healthcare chains," an Arpwood Partners spokesperson said.

Commenting on the new investors in Sterling Hospitals, Patel stated that the partnership with Arpwood is aimed at pursuit of medical excellence at Sterling Hospitals.

Founded in 2001, the multispecialty hospital chain has presence in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhidham, operating a network of 6 NABH accredited hospitals with a combined 1,000+ operating beds.